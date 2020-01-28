BSES signs MoU with global firm

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to promote usage of safer electricity the power discom BSES Yamuna Power Limited on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. As part of the deal, two programs will be held by working closely with the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Industrial Welfare Associations and nominated local electricians in East and Central Delhi.

The partnership seeks to make electricity usage safer, smarter and sustainable using cutting edge technology and creating awareness. “We at BSES are committed to energy efficiency, sustainable growth and consumer safety and have been regularly implementing various innovative initiatives on this front.

This partnership with Schneider Electric is a testimonial to these efforts. I am sure, this association with will not only enable us to leverage each other's strength but also give a further boost to our efforts to increase safety and conserve energy. It will also empower consumers a great deal” said BYPL CEO, PR Kumar.