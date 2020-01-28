Choose between a dharna government or one that’ll protect you: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bringing up sedition charges slapped against Sharjeel Imam, an activist and PhD student at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in multiple states including Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Centre wouldn’t spare any anti-national elements. He urged people to vote wisely on February 8.

Sharjeel advocated separating Assam from the rest of the country during an address at the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.“Sharjeel Imam claimed to cut off Assam from India. A case of sedition has been filed against him. Will (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal now save him? The votes of the people of Delhi will decide on February 8 whether they want a government sitting on dharna or a BJP government which will protect Delhi,” he said.

Shah was speaking at an election rally in west Delhi, in favour of BJP’s Rithala and Janakpuri candidates Manish Chaudhary and Ashish Sood. Also present were Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Anurag Thakur, and Delhi MPs Parvesh Verma and Hans Raj Hans.

“In view of the suffering of refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, the Modi government passed CAA so that they get the benefits of central schemes. But opposition parties are playing politics even on this issue. Rahul and Kejriwal instigated the people protesting against this law,” the home minister said. Shah also attacked Kerjiwal for allegedly not giving permission to prosecute former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others.