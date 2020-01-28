Home Cities Delhi

Souleymane Sanogo dances away the blues 

Published: 28th January 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Souleymane Sanogo

Souleymane Sanogo

By Express News Service

Art is indeed the best healer. Dance or Chaos by Souleymane Sanogo is one such act. Based on the choreography of Tidiani Ndiaye, from a story by Jean-Louis Sagot-Duvauroux and Souleymane Sanogo, the choreographic documentary is created by BlonBa/Harlequin Theater, with the company Copy-Paste.
The production is brought to the capital city by Alliance Française.

Jean-François Ramon, Director, Alliance Française de Delhi, Dance or Chaos represents the cultural spirit of the Francophonie world. Souleymane is an exceptional artist and human being who’s risen from the streets of Bamako in Mali and made it to the world platform. 

Ramon says, “His art is a product of spontaneous behaviour of a teenager in the street of a francophone African city and later a formal training from a couple of contemporary dance companies in France. Alliances Françaises, are continuously engaged in bringing forward the young and aspiring artists to the world stage and Dance or Chaos is such a brilliant project to manifest its motto.”

This Malian dancer Sanogo was born on October 24, 1988, in Somadougou, Central Mali. and all through his childhood was devoted to the tasks of the house and the work of the fields. At the age of 15, he fled to Bamako, where he shared the lives of street children. Eventually, he discovered dance in 2003 with the help of Haitian choreographer Kettly Noël, who creates interesting workshops for street children.
Sanogo’s expressive art takes us into history, unrevealing the artist’s life’s struggles. On: January 31, 6:30pmAt: ML Bhartia Auditorium, 72, Lodi Estate, New Delhi

