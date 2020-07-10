108 volumes of Mongolian Kanjur manuscripts to be reprinted

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Culture is planning to reprint 108 volumes of Mongolian Kanjur under the National Mission for Manuscripts (NMM) by March 2022 which would help in boosting bilateral ties between the two countries, according to the ministry.

Launched in February 2003, the NMM has the mandate of documenting, conserving and disseminating the knowledge in manuscripts. It aims to publish rare and unpublished manuscripts for researchers, scholars and the general public.

Every volume will have contents indicating the original title of the sutra in Mongolian. The first set of five volumes of Mongolian Kanjur was presented to President Ram Nath Kovind.