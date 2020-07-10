AAP MLA Praveen Kumar distributes ‘immunity-booster’ drug to fight COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jungpura Praveen Kumar has started distributing a free homeopathic preventive medicine, which supposedly helps fight against COVID-19 by boosting immunity, to the residents of his constituency.

About two dozen teams have been formed for the distribution, which is being conducted with the help of the Naiminath Homoeopathic Medical College, the Hospital and Research Centre in Agra and the Win Foundation. Kumar aims to hand over the medicine to about 50,000 families.

“Our teams go door-to-door to give medicines, which enhances immunity. We have already distributed the drug among 9,000 families in Lajpat Nagar, Bhogal and other areas. We will also go to the six containment zones in my constituency,” said the MLA.

Kumar also plans to set up special camps for the distribution. “We have decided to organise camps for medicine distributions. We will go to different localities such as Nizamuddin, Sunlight Colony, and Bhogal. I hope by this weekend, we will be able to achieve the target. I have been constantly in touch with patients suffering from coronavirus. We have also been encouraging those who have recovered from the COVID-19 to donate their plasma to help other patients,” he said.