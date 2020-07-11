STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This 'New Zealand origin Delhiite' donates plasma to help 'fellow Indians' in fight against COVID-19

The appeal to donate palsma was heard by popular YouTuber, Karl Rock, who got the tag of 'a New Zealand origin Delhiite' by CM Kejriwal for his help in Delhi's fight against COVID-19.

Published: 11th July 2020 01:47 PM

Popular YouTuber from New Zealand Karl Rock donated plasma in Delhi's plasma bank IL&BS.

The Delhi government has been making repeated appeals to Delhiites who have recovered from the coronavirus to come forward and donate plasma to COVID-19 patients in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the national capital.

Newspapers, radio, social media platforms are filled with plasma donation ads encouraging more and more people to come forward and donate.

This appeal was heard by a popular YouTuber from New Zealand, Karl Rock, who has been living in India for almost three years.

Karl Rock, who recovered from coronavirus in Delhi, shared a vlog in which he talks about his experience of plasma donation in New Delhi's newly opened 'Plasma Bank' at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (IL&BS).

The Delhi-based New YouTuber from Zealand shared 'I hate needles, they make me feel sick. But this was painless and an incredible experience as you'll see. A really great job has been done at this Plasma Bank.' on his Twitter account.

Inaugurated by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the capital opened India's first plasma bank in July at the state-run IL&BS in Vasant Kunj to facilitate plasma therapy treatment for coronavirus patients.

Appreciating Karl, Chief Minister Kejriwal also took to Twitter and thanked the 'New Zealand origin Delhiite' for donating plasma. He shared Karl Rock's experience as 'an encouragement to save lives.'

Describing the process painless and quick, Karl Rock said 'It feels amazing to be able to donate Plasma and help my fellow Indians. If you need or want to donate call 1031. My Plasma is there and I'll donate every 2 weeks. Jai Hind and no need to thank me, this is my duty and it's a privilege to serve others.'

'Rs 1,500 transportaton reimbursement'

Showing a small glimpse of South Delhi, on his way to the hospital, Rock also stated that the government is reimbursing transportation cost for donors, however, he wasn't going to claim the money as he took his own transport. But he was suggested by a doctor at the hospital to take the money and give it to someone who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and is in need of cash.

It is important to note that for anyone who wishes to donate plasma, he/she must have tested COVID-19 positive and then should wait for 14 days after recovery. The Government officials will organise for a negative test. Once the result comes negative, the person can donate plasma.

Signing off by saying 'Jai Hind,' Rock shares a break-up of how he distributed the money he got as a reimbursement.

