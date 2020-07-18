STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ABVP to start online language learning classes from today

Published: 18th July 2020 09:28 AM

ABVP

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP) is going to start ‘online language learning classes’ from Saturday. According to reports students from JNU are also going to take part in it. The online initiative known as ‘Bhasha Sangam’ was launched on June 26 under which students can learn any Indian and foreign languages. 

“We started this initiative last month inviting application from interested students across the country and abroad. We got very good response for language courses. The classes are set to commence from Saturday,” Shivam Chaurasia, President, ABVP JNU.

The members of ABVP, who are also students of JNU, said these free introductory courses would immensely benefit  those students who are interested in learning the basics of a new language or are looking for international fellowships to study abroad. The classes will be conducted through ‘Google Classroom’. 

 “ABVP-JNU’s ‘Bhasha Sangam’ program has recieved appreciations and over a thousand registrations from India and abroad. Around 50 language experts, teachers and research scholars would be giving lectures on the basics of various languages. It is worth noting that students, professionals and common citizens have registered for learning,” said Chaurasia. 

“For a student, learning to speak a new language is also an opportunity to understand the basics of culture and diversity associated with it. This would also help us to promote our Indian language globally. Through ‘Bhasha Sangam’, ABVP JNU is enabling a possibility to upgrade communication skills of students during the lockdown,” said Govind Dangi, Secy ABVP-JNU. 

