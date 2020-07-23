STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Institutional quarantine for international travellers landing in Delhi airport

In case, some passengers need an exemption, they have to fill an exemption form and discuss their case with government officials inside the terminal on arrival.

Published: 23rd July 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

International travellers will also have to undergo seven days of home quarantine (File Photo)

International travellers will also have to undergo seven days of home quarantine (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Following bilateral ‘Air Bubbles’ between India and selected countries including the USA and France, the Delhi airport has made it clear that international visitors landing at the Delhi airport will have to undergo a new protocol for quarantine. 

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, passengers that will be arriving by international flights at the airport will have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine, followed by one-week of home quarantine.

According to officials at the aviation facility, these guidelines are meant for passengers, who are either arriving by international flights or domestic flights at the Delhi airport.

According to the guidelines passengers, who are arriving by international flight at Delhi Airport, have to undergo 7 days institutional quarantine at their own cost, which will be followed by seven days of home isolation.

Those arriving passengers, who plan to stay in Delhi or adjoining NCR areas, will have to undergo the mandatory health screening, which includes a primary screening by Airport Health Officials (APHO). The process includes thermal temperature screening by discreetly mounted, highly accurate, mass screening cameras.

This will be followed by a secondary screening at Delhi government post at the airport and then they will be allowed to proceed to the approved quarantine location.

In case, some passengers need an exemption, they have to fill an exemption form and discuss their case with government officials inside the terminal on arrival. Passengers of certain categories will be considered for exemption.

They include pregnant women, passengers suffering from serious illness and parents accompanied by children below 10 years.

Similarly, domestic passengers arriving at Delhi airport need to undergo mandatory thermal screening, which is done after baggage reclaim as one head towards the exit gates.

Soon after arrival, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to exit the airport and will then have to go for home quarantine for a week.

