Kejriwal govt to redesign 500 km of 100-ft-wide roads in Delhi

Through this project, it is our dream that Delhi looks like other global capital cities. This will present a better image of India in the world,” the chief minister said.

Published: 29th July 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government will redesign 500 kilometres of 100-foot-wide roads in the national capital on the lines of those in European cities, an official statement said on Tuesday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting of the Public Works Department (PWD) regarding redesigning of seven roads in Delhi on the lines of European cities, it said.

“During the meeting, the CM directed that all 100-foot-wide roads of Delhi, total 500 km, will be completely redesigned as per international standards and along the lines of the newly redesigned Chandni Chowk’s main road,” the statement said. He has asked the PWD for a detailed plan in three weeks, it said. “Delhi is the capital of the country.

Through this project, it is our dream that Delhi looks like other global capital cities. This will present a better image of India in the world,” the chief minister said. The Delhi government is continuously working to improve Delhi’s roads.

A large number of people come to Delhi from abroad and if the roads here are beautiful and congestion-free, a different image of India would be presented in front of the world, he said. “We will also increase the greenery beside these roads which will help us to combat pollution,” CM said. The roads will be redesigned on Build Operate Transfer (BOT) model and construction company will have the responsibility to maintain the roads for 15 years, the statement said.

