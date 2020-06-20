STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi will now need 90,000 beds by June 30: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on 5-day institutional quarantine order

The MLA said the L-G's order has led to many people saying they will not get tested fearing they might be whisked away to quarantine centers.

Published: 20th June 2020 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 04:28 PM

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha. (Photo|PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday said the five-day institutional quarantine order issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has led to many people saying they will not get tested fearing they might be whisked away to quarantine centres.

"According to BJP government decree - any corona-infected patient, regardless of symptoms or not, is to be put in a quarantine centre for 5 days. Due to this, I am getting calls from people of my constituency that they won't get themselves tested for fear of being whisked away to quarantine centres," AAP MLA Raghav Chadha told ANI.

He said that as per calculation Delhi will now need 90,000 more beds by June 30.

"As per our calculation, Delhi needs 15,000 beds by June 30 but after this order, now we need 90,000 beds by June 30. From where will we get 90,000 beds?" Chadha asked.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi LG issued an order that every COVID-19 positive person in Delhi will have to stay in 5-day institutional quarantine. The L-G's order added that after the five-day institutional quarantine, asymptomatic Covid-19 patients will be sent for home quarantine.

"Every corona positive person will have to stay in the quarantine centre for 5 days. Only then a person will be sent to home isolation. But if there are symptoms then they will be sent to the quarantine centre or hospital, accordingly," the order issued by LG read.

"Under the supervision of the District Magistrate, the team of District Surveillance Officers will do physical verification of everyone in home isolation," it added. 

