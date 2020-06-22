STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Price capping for COVID-19 treatment not financially sustainable: Private hospitals

“While Fortis Healthcare fully supports the need for transparency of pricing, it is important to ensure there is no compromise in the quality of care or the safety of healthcare professionals.

Published: 22nd June 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi

Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the Delhi government on Saturday issuing an order fixing the cost of a Covid-19 isolation bed in any private hospital in Delhi between the range of Rs 8,000-Rs Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day, private hospitals believe that the decision may not be financially sustainable for them.

The order by the Delhi Health Department said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had accepted the recommendations of the high-powered committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“While Fortis Healthcare fully supports the need for transparency of pricing, it is important to ensure there is no compromise in the quality of care or the safety of healthcare professionals. We, therefore, request the committee to review the recommendations so that hospitals are in a position to provide quality care and yet sustain costs to function at optimum capacity,” the hospital chain said in a statement.

“FICCI members accept the government’s decision on the cost of Covid treatment in Delhi, though it may not be financially sustainable. The hospitals in the private sector, that were already financially fragile over the past few years, have been stressed further with the unplanned investments for Covid-19 preparedness and response; and have seen their revenues topple due to 60-80% decline in patient footfalls, leading to estimated operational losses of Rs 4,500 crores per month (at 50% revenues and 35% occupancy levels). Despite our repeated appeals, there has been no financial support forthcoming from the government,” said Dr Alok Roy, Chair-FICCI Health Services Committee and Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals.

“For setting a realistic price following a consultative approach is important that will take in consideration the views of all the relevant stakeholders to know the ground realities or should be made in discussion with IMA and such medical bodies,” stated Dr HS Chhabra, Medical Director, Indian Spinal Injuries Center.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Delhi price capping Delhi private hospital
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp