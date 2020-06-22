Price capping for COVID-19 treatment not financially sustainable: Private hospitals

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi government on Saturday issuing an order fixing the cost of a Covid-19 isolation bed in any private hospital in Delhi between the range of Rs 8,000-Rs Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day, private hospitals believe that the decision may not be financially sustainable for them.

The order by the Delhi Health Department said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had accepted the recommendations of the high-powered committee, set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“While Fortis Healthcare fully supports the need for transparency of pricing, it is important to ensure there is no compromise in the quality of care or the safety of healthcare professionals. We, therefore, request the committee to review the recommendations so that hospitals are in a position to provide quality care and yet sustain costs to function at optimum capacity,” the hospital chain said in a statement.

“FICCI members accept the government’s decision on the cost of Covid treatment in Delhi, though it may not be financially sustainable. The hospitals in the private sector, that were already financially fragile over the past few years, have been stressed further with the unplanned investments for Covid-19 preparedness and response; and have seen their revenues topple due to 60-80% decline in patient footfalls, leading to estimated operational losses of Rs 4,500 crores per month (at 50% revenues and 35% occupancy levels). Despite our repeated appeals, there has been no financial support forthcoming from the government,” said Dr Alok Roy, Chair-FICCI Health Services Committee and Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals.

“For setting a realistic price following a consultative approach is important that will take in consideration the views of all the relevant stakeholders to know the ground realities or should be made in discussion with IMA and such medical bodies,” stated Dr HS Chhabra, Medical Director, Indian Spinal Injuries Center.