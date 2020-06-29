STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: LNJP doctor, Hindu Rao Hospital staffer succumb to virus in Delhi

Sources at the Max Hospital said the doctor died in the ICU of Max Smart, a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Saket.

Published: 29th June 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Medics set up equipments inside the newly modified isolation ward at Shehnai Banquet Hall opposite the LNJP Hospital to take care of COVID-19 patients in New Delhi Thursday June 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A doctor of the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital who was in the frontline in the war against COVID-19 died of the disease in the ICU of a private facility on Sunday, officials said.

The 52-year-old was a consultant anaesthesiologist at the LNJP, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

He died in the morning at the Max hospital in Saket, where he was admitted for the last two weeks.

"He was a frontline anesthesia specialist who contracted COVID-19 infection while on duty. He tested positive on June 6, when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility. His symptoms aggravated on June 7 and he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the LNJP Hospital," the LNJP Hospital said in a statement.

The doctor was shifted to the Max Hospital in south Delhi on June 8 on his request, the statement said.

"He lost the battle today after a valiant fight," a senior official of the LNJP Hospital said.

He was Specialist, Grade I, in the Department of Anesthesia at the LNJP Hospital, the statement said.

Sources at the Max Hospital said the doctor died in the ICU of Max Smart, a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Saket.

Several hundreds of healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 till date in Delhi.

A doctor from the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla in south Delhi had recently died of the novel coronavirus infection.

A 39-year-old doctor from Odisha died of COVID-19 in the ICU of the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 20.

A 53-year-old man, who was employed as a ward boy in the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital, died of COVID-19 on Sunday, officials said.

He tested positive for the disease on Saturday, they said.

The Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), was on June 14 declared a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

It is the largest civic facility in the national capital.

"He (ward boy) was put on staggered duty and did not come after June 19. He had diabetes and hypertension. He was admitted on June 26 and on Saturday was shifted to emergency block COVID ward," a senior official said.

He had developed kidney failure and died on Sunday afternoon, the official said.

Recently, a staffer of the Hindu Rao Hospital died of COVID-19.

He was 56-year-old and also suffered from diabetes.

On June 18, a senior official said that 78 employees of the hospital had tested positive for COVID-19 and 33 of them rejoined their duties after recovery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Max Hospital LNJP Hospital Hindu Rao Hospital Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp