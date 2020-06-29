COVID-19: LNJP doctor, Hindu Rao Hospital staffer succumb to virus in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A doctor of the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital who was in the frontline in the war against COVID-19 died of the disease in the ICU of a private facility on Sunday, officials said.

The 52-year-old was a consultant anaesthesiologist at the LNJP, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

He died in the morning at the Max hospital in Saket, where he was admitted for the last two weeks.

"He was a frontline anesthesia specialist who contracted COVID-19 infection while on duty. He tested positive on June 6, when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility. His symptoms aggravated on June 7 and he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the LNJP Hospital," the LNJP Hospital said in a statement.

The doctor was shifted to the Max Hospital in south Delhi on June 8 on his request, the statement said.

"He lost the battle today after a valiant fight," a senior official of the LNJP Hospital said.

He was Specialist, Grade I, in the Department of Anesthesia at the LNJP Hospital, the statement said.

Sources at the Max Hospital said the doctor died in the ICU of Max Smart, a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Saket.

Several hundreds of healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 till date in Delhi.

A doctor from the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla in south Delhi had recently died of the novel coronavirus infection.

A 39-year-old doctor from Odisha died of COVID-19 in the ICU of the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 20.

A 53-year-old man, who was employed as a ward boy in the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital, died of COVID-19 on Sunday, officials said.

He tested positive for the disease on Saturday, they said.

The Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), was on June 14 declared a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

It is the largest civic facility in the national capital.

"He (ward boy) was put on staggered duty and did not come after June 19. He had diabetes and hypertension. He was admitted on June 26 and on Saturday was shifted to emergency block COVID ward," a senior official said.

He had developed kidney failure and died on Sunday afternoon, the official said.

Recently, a staffer of the Hindu Rao Hospital died of COVID-19.

He was 56-year-old and also suffered from diabetes.

On June 18, a senior official said that 78 employees of the hospital had tested positive for COVID-19 and 33 of them rejoined their duties after recovery.