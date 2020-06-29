STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth Congress members ride bullock cart to protest against fuel price hike in Delhi

Some protesters marched alongside the bullock cart, raising slogans against the fuel price hike.

Delhi police attempt to disperse Indian Youth Congress' IYC protest against the Central Government over hike in the prices of petrol and diesel outside the Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi.

Delhi police attempt to disperse Indian Youth Congress' IYC protest against the Central Government over hike in the prices of petrol and diesel outside the Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday rode a bullock cart to protest against the hike in diesel and petrol prices in the country.

IYC president Srinivas BV, along with a few others, rode the bullock cart from the outfit's headquarters at Raisina Road to Shastri Bhawan, where police stopped them.

Some protesters marched alongside the bullock cart, raising slogans against the fuel price hike.

"When the Congress-led UPA was in power, relief was given to people even though international crude oil prices were soaring while the Modi government has been raising petrol and diesel prices, causing problems to the people already facing hardships due to the pandemic," Srinivas said.

Diesel price on Monday scaled a new high after prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 11.14 per litre.

Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre across the country, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol now comes for Rs 80.43 per litre as compared to Rs 80.38 earlier.

Diesel rates have been increased to Rs 80.53 per litre from Rs Rs 80.40.

