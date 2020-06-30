STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP to hold protest against fuel price hike on July 1

The party blamed the Centre for increasing the fuel prices for three-weeks straight at a time when global oil prices were low.

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After Congress launched a nation-wide campaign against incessant hike in fuel prices, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said that it will also take to the streets to protest against the same on July 1.

"Aam Aadmi Party will lead a nation-wide protest against the spike in petrol and diesel prices on July 1 at 11 a.m.," stated party leader Gopal Rai on Twitter in Hindi.

This came a day after Congress leaders and party workers took out symbolic cycle rides and attacked the government for adding to the hardship of ordinary people by hiking fuel prices.

The party blamed the Centre for increasing the fuel prices for three-weeks straight at a time when global oil prices were low.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also asked the government to stop profiteering from the motor fuel and roll back the recent hikes.

In a video, released here on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said, "The effect of rise in diesel and petrol prices are two-fold. One that you pay directly, and the other due to the rise in prices of consumer products, including essential items."

Starting from June 7, petrol price has increased by Rs 9.17 and diesel by Rs 11.14 in the national capital. In the other cities the magnitude of increase was similar.

For the last six to seven days, the quantum of daily increase has fallen from 60 paise per litre to less than 20 paise per litre.

With global oil prices remaining around $40 a barrel, any fall in oil prices now may result in fuel consumers actually getting the benefit of a cut on petrol and diesel prices.

