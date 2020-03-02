Indian Air Force holds exhibition, connects with youth

By Express News Service

To make people understand its functioning and the formidable force behind the nation’s airspace, and reach out to youngsters to attract them to join its coveted ranks, the Indian Air Force (IAF) organised a exhibition at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden.



The two-day exhibition that concluded on March 1, witnessed thousands of visitors, including a number of youth who enquired about the exhibits and induction into IAF.



On display was an Air Force Simulator Bus Walkthrough (Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle) meant to encourage youth to get acquainted with the IAF as a career and as a way of life.

The vehicle, modelled on a Volvo bus chassis with its interiors retrofitted to house interactive demonstration zones, also had an experience zone where visitors discovered the thrill of IAF activities like Sarang aerobatics, flying among others through glastron goggles. To give career-related information, the publicity cell of the IAF set up a canopy of DISHA.



Another attraction was the Mobile Gaming Zone for kids where IAF connected with them through a 3D mobile game on air combat, Indian Air Force: A Cut Above. There were also lightweight glider, aircraft models, scaled models of Indian Aircraft Inventory, microlite aircraft and fighter pilot costumes.

The Air Force Music Band enthralled the audience on both days. “The Indian Air Force has many reach out programmes but we have seen that one-to-one interaction is the best way to connect with the youth,” shared Wing Commander Sneha Singh, IAF.



Agreed Wing Commander Vikram Kumar, who said, “Our aim was to duly expose the youth to the important facets of the IAF and motivate them to choose it as a career option.”