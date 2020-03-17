STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CAA stir: High Court seeks response on preserving Delhi riot footage

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the authorities and listed the matter for further hearing on March 27.

Published: 17th March 2020

Delhi Riots.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday sought responses from the Centre, the police and the AAP government on a plea seeking directions to Delhi Police to preserve the CCTV footage of the recent riots in northeast Delhi.

The plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind said Delhi Police should be directed to preserve CCTV footage of the riot-affected areas from February 23 to March 1 and should not remove debris without collecting evidence from the site. It also sought FIRs against those involved in the violence and setting up of Special Investigation Team comprising retired judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court.

“There are serious allegations of damaging the CCTV cameras installed in the riots affected areas by the police which is evident from the videos surfaced and circulating in the social media,” the plea said, adding that the debris has been deliberately removed to destroy evidence from the site.

It claimed that FIRs have not been lodged against persons responsible for the riots and alleged that the police is not accepting complaints in which the accused are named. Meanwhile, a separate Delhi court sent suspended AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain, to four-day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of IB official Ankit Sharma during the riots.  

(With PTI inputs)

