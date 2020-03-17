STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Qutub Minar, Red Fort other ASI monuments shut till March 31

According to official data, Delhi has so far reported eight positive cases of novel coronavirus including one person who died of the infection.

A visitor wears a mask to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, at Red Fort in New Delhi

A visitor wears a mask to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, at Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the number of positive COVID-19 cases climbing in India, public monuments including Qutub Minar and Red Fort in the national capital are being shut till the end of this month as a precautionary measure.

Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel had on Monday said all national monuments and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will remain closed till March 31.

The ASI said that all its ticketed monuments along with museums under it will remain closed till the end of this month and has cancelled all permissions given for filming, photography and cultural events within its premises

Till Tuesday, 126 people tested positive for COVID -19, including 22 are foreigners. Three people have died of the infection and 33 people discharged so far.

