STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi the other casting hub after Mumbai, says actor Amitt K Singh

Amitt K Singh on preparing to act in a horror flick for the first time and why he moved back to Delhi

Published: 17th March 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Amitt K Singh.

By Express News Service

Having completed the shooting of his web film Kaavya (now in the post-production phase), Delhi-based actor Amitt K Singh is set to take on his next project lying in his bucket list. Having been a part of shows like Dil Sambhal Ja Zara for Star Plus, Shapath for Life OK, Police Factory for SAB TV, Yeh hai Aashiqui for UTV Bindas, Shaadi Ke Siyape for &TV, Singh is trying out the waters of the world of digital platform. 

Produced by Brand Box Entertainment and Vara Production, Kaavya is a horror film with Singh as the protagonist. “A couple of shifts to a new house which is haunted. I’m playing the husband who is an interior designer by profession. He comes home and finds his wife possessed. Though my character is scared by the situation, he doesn’t reveal it to his wife. However, when alone he does have instances where he completely breaks down,” shares Singh, who debuted on the digital platform with his first web series Bhaukaal. 

Kaavya is a breath of fresh air for Singh as he has never played the role of a husband or tried the genre of horror. “When I was approached for the film, the genre and the script really intrigued me. Also, the director Elvin Raja is really talented and this is his first web project, and I was glad to be a part of it,” says Singh. Given that horror flicks, if not done right, can fall into the danger of appearing caricaturish and comic, Singh went through a month-long acting and reading workshop to work on his character. “This preparation period was longer than that of filming, as we finished the shoot in two weeks,” adds Singh, who also watched 60 per cent of the horror films on the OTT platforms, including The Shinning. 

For Singh, who has played a pivotal role in R Balki’s blockbuster hit Mission Mangal, another interesting aspect of the project was it being shot on an iPhone (something that has been experimented by filmmakers like Steven Soderbergh). “This has been tried in Hollywood, but it’s something new at home. As an actor, it was definitely a challenge as acting in front of a camera setup has its own feel. And this was something really new for me.”

Having worked on both on the silver screen and the online platform, Singh believes that the latter gives an actor more freedom to experiment. “In TV, there is a pattern that needs to be followed as the channel decides the look and feel of the project. But with web series, we have a lot of freedom. For Kaavya, we shot one scene in a number of ways and we also had the freedom to develop our character. With the approval of the director.”

While aspiring actors move to Mumbai, Singh moved back to Delhi after being in Mumbai for a few years as he believes that the film industry in the Capital is on the rise. “Recently, Mukesh Chhabra opened his casting agency in Delhi and Chandigarh. With web films, many of the stories that are from north India ask for actors from the north. While it depends on project to project, from last two years is now becoming the casting hub after Mumbai,” concludes Singh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amitt K Singh Bollywood
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp