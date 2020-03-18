STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Dissent in times of COVID-19: NCPCR seeks report on Shaheen Bagh protest

The NCPCR said it had received a complaint regarding the large gathering at the site which they said was taking place despite an advisory issued by the state and central governments.

Published: 18th March 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh. (Photo| PTI)

Anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday wrote to the District Magistrate of South East Delhi to submit a report regarding the assembly of people in Shaheen Bagh protest site amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

In the letter, the NCPCR said it had received a complaint regarding the large gathering at the site which they said was taking place despite an advisory issued by the state and central government regarding safety and prevention for COVID-19.

The Delhi government has announced that any gathering - religious, family, social, political or cultural - of more than 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 amid the coronavirus scare.

"You are kindly requested to take necessary action in view of advisory issued by the State Government and the Central Government regarding safety and prevention for COVID-19 and submit a report to the Commission within three days from the date of issue of this letter," the letter from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police held several meetings with Shaheen Bagh protesters to end stir: Government

Hundreds of people, including women and children, are staying put on the road as part of their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Protests against the CAA had started on December 15 last year at Shaheen Bagh and eventually at other places in the national capital and elsewhere in the country.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 147 on Wednesday, with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union health ministry.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Over 5,700 people, who had come in contact with the COVID-19 positive cases, are under surveillance, the ministry said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCPCR National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Shaheen Bagh COVID-19 Coronavirus Citizenship act CAA
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp