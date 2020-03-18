STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High population density, narrow lanes added to challenges of police during Delhi riots: Government

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha that two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) of the Crime Branch have been constituted by the Delhi Police.

Delhi riots

Burned vehicles at Ghonda Chowk in North East Delhi. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: High population density and narrow lanes in northeast Delhi had added to the challenges in the movement of forces and vehicles during the recent riots there which claimed 52 lives, the Home Ministry said on Wednesday.

These are under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) level officers of the Crime Branch for comprehensive and effective investigation of cases, he said.

Forty teams have been constituted to arrest the culprits and collect evidence.

"North-East District of Delhi has the highest density of population in India with several pockets of mixed population areas. The Delhi Police acted swiftly and promptly in a professional manner, but the high population density of the area and narrow lanes/ by-lanes added to the challenges in the movement of forces and vehicles," he said in a written reply.

Reddy said over 100 policemen suffered injuries while containing the violence.

The Delhi Police had ensured that the disturbances were contained and not allowed to spread to other parts of the city, he said.

The minister said several steps have been taken by the Delhi Police to avoid such sectional violence in the city in the future.

These include deployment of adequate police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel, conducting peace committee meetings, patrolling in vulnerable areas, monitoring open-source social media, stationing of PCR vans in the vicinity of colonies and markets, extensive interaction with the general public, Reddy said.

Replying to another question, the minister said as reported by the Delhi Police, as on March 12, 763 cases, including 51 cases under the Arms Act, were registered, 3,304 people were arrested or detained, 545 people were injured and 52 died in the riots.

He said the government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi had on March 9 requested the Delhi High Court to set up a Claims Commission to assess the damage to private and government properties during the violence.

The request was made with the view to provide relief and rehabilitation in the riot-affected areas of Delhi's North East and Shahdara Districts.

The Delhi government has ordered grant of ex-gratia relief in various eventualities and has also decided to give compensation for damage to residential units during the riots.

Comments





