Randeep Hooda endorses RD Telinet products

NEW DELHI: Known for his powerful roles and huge youth fan base, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, has been recently signed by young mobile accessory group RD Telinet Pvt Ltd to endorse their dynamic and stylish products.

Founded in 2002, RD Telinet has quickly expanded into markets in India, both metro and rural segments. The young mobile accessories company which manufactures Bluetooth speakers, chargers, power banks, headsets, earphones as well as spare parts with the brand focusing on introducing products of near perfect quality and ultimate design with cutting-edge technology. It also develops dynamic and stylish products for passionate people of all age group across India.

About his association with the brand, the Highway actor feels the connection is organic as the brand promotes quality and superior products which he himself purchases in real life. “The Indian consumers today are very aware of what they are buying. For them quality is the first thing they look for. Apart from that, in a mobile accessory brand, variety also becomes an important deciding factor,” said Hooda, adding, “My association with RD Telinet Pvt Ltd is close to my heart as the brand’s proposition of quality resonates with my idea of buying a tech product. I am looking forward to starting my journey with them.”

As for Chetan Singh Rathod, Managing Director, RD Telinet Group, he is elated to have a celebrity collaboration with the brand which will definitely help in taking the brand to the next level. “RD Telinet Pvt Ltd believes in persistent innovation as being the leaders in the category, it is prime responsibility of the brand to keep striving for innovations and offer cutting-edge products to their consumers,” remarked Rathod. “We are delighted to have Randeep Hooda on board as he is a perfect for promoting our dynamic and stylish products among millennials. Moreover, he is quite stylish and epitomises our idea of being a youth icon. We are sure he will help our brand establish a deeper connect with the consumers,” he added.