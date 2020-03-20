STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi High Court sets aside order on filing FIR against cop

The high court said there was “no plausible motive” for the woman to commit the offence she had been accused of.

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday set aside a trial court order to file an FIR against a woman police officer for penetrative sexual assault of a minor girl, who had also levelled allegations of rape and molestation against her father as well as her school teacher. The woman officer was one of the investigating officers in the sexual assault case lodged against the father and was accused of penetrating the private parts of the minor with her fingers prior to medical examination of the girl.

The high court said there was “no plausible motive” for the woman to commit the offence she had been accused of. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva further said the trial court should not have overlooked the possibility of a false complaint being made against the woman officer under the influence of the parents, “especially when the father is accused of sexually assaulting the child victim and she is continuing to reside with him”.

The high court also noted in its order that the doctor and the nurse who carried out the girl’s medical examination had said that the allegations against the officer were “false and baseless” as neither the minor nor her mother said anything to them about any such incident. Even the inquiry report of Delhi Police had absolved the officer of any wrongdoing and had said that the minor complainant appeared to be under the influence of her father as she was residing with him under the same roof, the high court noted.

Justice Sachdevasaid that the trial court “instead of acting with caution and satisfying itself about the veracity of the allegations, acted in a haste and without conducting any inquiry or waiting for the report of the inquiry being conducted by the police” and accepted the allegations against the officer at face value.
“In view of the above, the impugned order dated April 17, 2017 directing registration of the FIR against the petitioner is set aside,” the high court said.

Delhi High Court
