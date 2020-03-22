Delhi metro services to be closed till March 31 due to coronavirus: DMRC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Delhi Metro services will remain closed completely till March 31.

Earlier, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had announced to curtail services for certain hours on Monday.

"The move is aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus by ensuring social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home for the time being," said a statement issued by Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications of DMRC.

However, the Delhi Metro system will continue to be powered for essential internal operational maintenance activities during this duration and security of the system will continue to be taken care of by CISF.

Following the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for self-imposed 'Janata Curfew' (homestay) for 14 hours, DMRC didn't operate on Sunday.

Parking at the Metro stations will also remain closed on Monday.