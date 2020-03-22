STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi to be locked down from 6 am tomorrow till March 31: Arvind Kejriwal

During the lockdown, no public transport will operate and Delhi's borders will be sealed but the essential services related to health, food, water and power supply will continue, he said.

Published: 22nd March 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 07:01 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi will be locked down in view of the growing coronavirus threat, from 6 am on March 23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced at a joint press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday.

The lockdown will continue till 12 midnight on March 31, Kejriwal said.



Dairies, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps will remain open but persons associated with essential services will be allowed to go to their destinations during the lockdown, he said.

"We know people will face difficulties, but lockdown is necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus," the chief minister said.

He also said six of the total cases reported in Delhi were locally transmitted.

