1.4 lakh more CCTVs to be installed, streetlights to go LED in Delhi, says Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rolling out the first budget of its new term on Monday, the Delhi government proposed to install an additional 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras in phase 2 of the project. It also announced a plan to replace all existing streetlights with energy efficient LED bulbs.



Presenting the budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has upped the total number of security cameras to be provided to residents’ welfare associations and market associations from 1.4 lakh to 2.8 lakh. He also pledged Rs 193 crore for development of road infrastructure.

“The work on installing an additional 1.40 lakh CCTVs is already underway and will be completed in 2020-21. I propose an outlay of Rs 250 crore for this purpose. Our government will also have all streetlights on roads under the jurisdiction of the PWD with energy efficient LED bulbs,” the deputy CM said. He said, “The LED lights will reduce the cost lighting up streets from Rs 6 crore to Rs 3 crore per month. The project would be implemented at a cost of Rs 100 crore. It will be taken up in 2020-21.”

He said the government has also planned to develop 11,000 Wi-Fi hotspots to enable free internet connectivity for residents. Saying that there’s been a steady increase in the volume of traffic in national capital, Sisodia said, “There is a crying need to improve road infrastructure in the wake of rapid urbanization and increasing density of road traffic. However, in order to accomplish this, we need better road geometry, more facilities for pedestrians and roundabouts. For this, I propose a new scheme called ‘Improvement of Road Infrastructure’. Rs 193 crore will be allocated to implement the scheme,” he said.

11,000 Wi-Fi hotspots to be developed



Focus on water, sanitation



The government on Monday increased the 2020-21 budget for water supply and sanitation by around 70 per cent, allocating more funds for illegal colonies and wastewater treatment plants.