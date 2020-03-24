STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

1.4 lakh more CCTVs to be installed, streetlights to go LED in Delhi, says Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia also said the Delhi government has planned to develop 11,000 Wi-Fi hotspots to enable free internet connectivity for residents.

Published: 24th March 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

The BJP had questioned the government’s claim on installation of CCTVs ahead of the Delhi elections. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rolling out the first budget of its new term on Monday, the Delhi government proposed to install an additional 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras in phase 2 of the project. It also announced a plan to replace all existing streetlights with energy efficient LED bulbs.

Presenting the budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has upped the total number of security cameras to be provided to residents’ welfare associations and market associations from 1.4 lakh to 2.8 lakh. He also pledged Rs 193 crore for development of road infrastructure.

“The work on installing an additional 1.40 lakh CCTVs is already underway and will be completed in 2020-21. I propose an outlay of Rs 250 crore for this purpose. Our government will also have all streetlights on roads under the jurisdiction of the PWD with energy efficient LED bulbs,” the deputy CM said. He said, “The LED lights will reduce the cost lighting up streets from Rs 6 crore to Rs 3 crore per month. The project would be implemented at a cost of Rs 100 crore. It will be taken up in 2020-21.”

He said the government has also planned to develop 11,000 Wi-Fi hotspots to enable free internet connectivity for residents. Saying that there’s been a steady increase in the volume of traffic in national capital, Sisodia said, “There is a crying need to improve road infrastructure in the wake of rapid urbanization and increasing density of road traffic. However, in order to accomplish this, we need better road geometry, more facilities for pedestrians and roundabouts. For this, I propose a new scheme called ‘Improvement of Road Infrastructure’. Rs 193 crore will be allocated to implement the scheme,” he said.

11,000 Wi-Fi hotspots to be developed

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the government has also planned to develop 11,000 Wi-Fi hotspots to enable free internet connectivity for residents. It figured in the party’s manifesto for the Assembly elections.

Focus on water, sanitation

The government on Monday increased the 2020-21 budget for water supply and sanitation by around 70 per cent, allocating more funds for illegal colonies and wastewater treatment plants. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi CCTV
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp