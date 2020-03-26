STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Helping hospitals fight coronavirus pandemic

A month back when China saw an intense rise in number of Covid-19 cases and deaths due to it, they had procured over 15,000 masks for donation purpose.

Published: 26th March 2020 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

They have already donated 10,00 masks and 15 samples of full body protection kits till now.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Huami Amazfit in collaboration with ARM Worldwide are helping doctors and hospitals in need of high-quality, protective suits and other hygiene essentials. They have started a WhatsApp helpline for the same through which they donated N95 masks and protective suits to AIIMS New Delhi and Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, on Tuesday. 

ARM Worldwide CEO Honey Singh said, “Masks are not for ordinary people, but for doctors, who are treating Covid-19 patients or people who are on duty in the localities where the chances of contracting the disease are high. But doctors have been facing challenge because the high-quality masks are not available in the market.” 

A month back when China saw an intense rise in number of Covid-19 cases and deaths due to it, they had procured over 15,000 masks for donation purpose. “But then government of India imposed a ban on the export of N95 masks, body overalls and 2-3 ply masks. So, we kept all those things and thought of waiting for the ban to be lifted. Later, when cases started being reported in our country, we decided to step in for help,” he added.

They have already donated 10,00 masks and 15 samples of full body protection kits till now. These are meant for doctors dealing with extreme cases. Singh said, “When we had procured these masks from Amazon, Flipkart and other companies, the cost of one N95 mask from Honeywell and 3M was between Rs 65 and Rs 100, whereas people later started selling them as high at Rs 500.”Honey has converted his alternate no for this cause and interested authorities can directly reach out to him at the WhatsApp support line +91-85954 38550. “Today, we got a request from Jamia Hamdard Research Hospital for masks. But later they asked us to put it on hold because they had managed to get them from somewhere else. 

Whenever we get a request, we ask them how many frontliners are there, and then their ambulance comes and takes the supply from our warehouse. In return, we take acknowledgement note from the hospital officials,” he added.They are also in touch with various suppliers of ventilators and sanitisers to get more supplies for hospitals. “On behalf of Huami, we are open to all requests from doctors and hospitals or any government authority for providing support,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ARM Worldwide coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus pandemic COVID 19 Huami Amazfi
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp