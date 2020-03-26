Helping hospitals fight coronavirus pandemic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Huami Amazfit in collaboration with ARM Worldwide are helping doctors and hospitals in need of high-quality, protective suits and other hygiene essentials. They have started a WhatsApp helpline for the same through which they donated N95 masks and protective suits to AIIMS New Delhi and Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, on Tuesday.

ARM Worldwide CEO Honey Singh said, “Masks are not for ordinary people, but for doctors, who are treating Covid-19 patients or people who are on duty in the localities where the chances of contracting the disease are high. But doctors have been facing challenge because the high-quality masks are not available in the market.”



A month back when China saw an intense rise in number of Covid-19 cases and deaths due to it, they had procured over 15,000 masks for donation purpose. “But then government of India imposed a ban on the export of N95 masks, body overalls and 2-3 ply masks. So, we kept all those things and thought of waiting for the ban to be lifted. Later, when cases started being reported in our country, we decided to step in for help,” he added.

They have already donated 10,00 masks and 15 samples of full body protection kits till now. These are meant for doctors dealing with extreme cases. Singh said, “When we had procured these masks from Amazon, Flipkart and other companies, the cost of one N95 mask from Honeywell and 3M was between Rs 65 and Rs 100, whereas people later started selling them as high at Rs 500.”Honey has converted his alternate no for this cause and interested authorities can directly reach out to him at the WhatsApp support line +91-85954 38550. “Today, we got a request from Jamia Hamdard Research Hospital for masks. But later they asked us to put it on hold because they had managed to get them from somewhere else.

Whenever we get a request, we ask them how many frontliners are there, and then their ambulance comes and takes the supply from our warehouse. In return, we take acknowledgement note from the hospital officials,” he added.They are also in touch with various suppliers of ventilators and sanitisers to get more supplies for hospitals. “On behalf of Huami, we are open to all requests from doctors and hospitals or any government authority for providing support,” he said.