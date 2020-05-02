STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi BJP set to organize blood donation campaign for COVID-19 positive patients

The BJP MP further said that the party would continue providing free ration and cooked meals to people living in the city till lockdown is removed.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi is set to launch a campaign to encourage its workers to donate blood for the people undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection.Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had suggested to appeal to party workers and volunteers to come forward and help COVID 19 affected patients recuperating at various hospitals in the national capital.

“Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with Delhi BJP leaders on Thursday evening. We met to review the situation in the city and wanted to know from him how the party leaders and workers could help the Government in this crisis. Dr Vardhan suggested to organise blood donation campaign. I have discussed this idea with Indian Red Cross Society, and Delhi BJP will soon organise blood donation camps across the city,” said he.

Tiwari, an MP from northeast Delhi, said he had also requested Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to ply ‘isolation trains’, special train services for sending migrants workers to their respective home states.
“I requested him to run ‘isolation trains’ in which workers could be allowed to go to their places after Covid-19 test. To maintain social distancing, two-three passengers can be accommodated in each compartment of a bogie,” he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday amended its consolidated guidelines to allow train movement to transport migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists stranded away from home in several states since the nationwide lockdown.

“We have been feeding lakhs of people every day. I convened a meeting with district presidents, councillors, and other office bearers on Thursday and told to continue their endeavour,” he said.

