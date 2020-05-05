STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Sikh outfit to provide food for homebound migrants in Delhi

DSGMC will provide vegetarian food kits to all homebound passengers, sufficient for the entire travel period, president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Published: 05th May 2020 08:57 AM

Migrant workers along with their family members walk to their villages amid the nationwide lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Monday said it will provide free packed food to migrant workers, pilgrims and students travelling home in special non-stop trains after being stranded for over a month due to the lockdown.

DSGMC will provide vegetarian food kits to all homebound passengers, sufficient for the entire travel period, president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

He said DSGMC volunteers will start distributing food packets to passengers at New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizammudin, Anand Vihar Railway Station on Monday, depending on the route of the train. The volunteers will coordinate with railway authorities to ensure timely distribution of food packets among passengers.

“Every effort will be made to provide fresh, hot and nutritious langar meal to homebound passengers to make their journey comfortable,” Sirsa said.

The food will be prepared by professionals working in gurdwaras for several years. In the past couple of weeks, these cooks have been working 15-16 hours every day to meet the growing demand for meals, he said.

(With agency inputs)

