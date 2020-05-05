STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quack found running clinic in COVID-19 containment zone, FIR filed

On inquiry, he showed a visiting card of some Dr RK Sharma, who is not registered with any council. Person practising said that he is giving medicine on behalf of so-called Dr RK Sharma.

India lockdown, covid lockdown

UP Police check authority passes of commuters at Delhi-Noida border during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A quack was found operating a medical clinic in Budh Nagar area of Inderpuri which is one of the coronavirus hotspot areas. An FIR has been registered as well, according to the Delhi Medical Association (DMA).

The DMA in a statement said that two days ago, during a visit of nodal officer of New Delhi district to the area it was found that the quack was giving medicines to patients including a tablet, Deriphyllin — a medicine used to combat breathing difficulty — which is the main symptom of Covid-19 patients. The person was prescribing steroids as well.

On inquiry, he showed a visiting card of some Dr RK Sharma, who is not registered with any council. Person practising said that he is giving medicine on behalf of so-called Dr RK Sharma.

“At this, the nodal officer directed Sharma to come to the office with papers. Sharma did not report and police were asked to file an FIR. Further, the office of SDM has ordered for searching and seizing all such clinics run by quacks in Budh Nagar area,” said DMA in the press release.

Dr Girsh Tyagi, President, DMA, said that in Delhi about 30,000 quacks are playing with the lives of innocent civilians. “They are not registered with DPCC for BioMedical Waste Management. Even earlier, a list of quacks was sent to DPCC for taking action but no action has been taken against them for violation of DPCC Act,” he added.

The DMA has requested authorities to issue a notice for search and seizure of such quacks’ clinics and file an FIR against them to save the innocent lives.

