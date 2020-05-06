Plea in Delhi HC seeking removal of DMC chief Zafarul-Islam Khan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking to remove Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan. Earlier, an FIR was lodged against him for alleged seditious and hateful acts. The PIL, which is likely to come up for hearing on May 11, said that Khan published a post having with seditious and hateful comments through his official page on the social media.

The plea, filed by retired bank official Subhash Chandra, said that on May 2, based on a complaint, the Delhi Police Special Cell has lodged an FIR against Khan under Sections 124A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the alleged offences of sedition and promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language.

“Despite registration of FIR, the respondent no.4 (Khan) declared on May 3, that he still stands by his aforesaid incendiary comments. He said that it was ‘erroneously’ reported by sections of the media,” the plea, filed through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, said.

With agency inputs