224 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi, total tally at 6,542

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital climbed to 6,542 after 224 more people were infected by the coronavirus, the Delhi government said on Saturday.

The fresh cases were reported between 4 pm to midnight of May 8.

No fresh death due to the virus was reported in this period. Delhi has so far reported 68 deaths.

Of the total cases reported in the city, 4,454 are active while 2,020 patients have been cured of the disease, the health bulletin said.

Delhi government has issued an order regarding providing treatment/quarantine facilities to COVID-19 positive officers/officials of the government, autonomous bodies, corporations and local bodies and their family members at three designated hotel premises.

Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital will provide COVID health care facilities at these premises.

An order has also been issued regarding appointing representatives of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to COVID testing centers also to manage and resolve individual grievances of patients and medical staff.

The government has also issued an order for constituting an inquiry committee to look into the various aspects of major discrepancies in the reports of a lab in the national capital.

An order has been issued to furnish compliance reports by all the ICMR authorized labs that no lab report for COVID-19 is pending beyond 24 hours in their respective labs.