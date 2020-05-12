STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second round of Rs 5,000 aid for construction workers

Workers can register for relief on a new online portal from May 15 to 25

Published: 12th May 2020

Construction workers resume in situ activities after authorities eased restrictions, at NH 24 in Ghaziabad | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 40,000 registered construction workers will be provided a second round of financial relief by the Delhi government.In addition to this, online registration process of workers with the labour department will commence from May 15 so that they can also benefit from the scheme in the future, said labour minister Gopal Rai on Monday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, chaired by Rai. “There are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the board. The government had also given `5,000 recently to the construction workers due to the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. But then the lockdown was extended, therefore, we have decided to give `5,000 again as financial assistance to the construction workers,” said Rai.

Scores of construction who were dependent on daily wages to survive were left with an uncertain future after the lockdown began. The AAP government had decided to transfer `5,000 as a relief to help them survive this crisis.After the initial relief amount was distributed, many workers who were not registered had started demanding fresh registration.

Now, according to the new plan, the Delhi government will launch an online portal where construction workers can register themselves from May 15 to 25. The online website link will be shared with all. The labourers can register through and upload photocopies of their documents.

“After May 25 we will verify all these applications, thereafter, we will call the applicants to the labour department, 50 per day to submit their original documents,” Rai added.According to law, carpenters, worker grinders, construction site guards, the people who work in concrete mixers, crane operator, electrician, comp operator, masons (raj mistry), tiles stone fitters, welders, coolies and others can apply as construction workers.

