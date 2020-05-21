DDA sports facilities, Lodhi Garden and three NDMC parks to open from May 21

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All sporting facilities and golf courses under the DDA will open from Thursday. However, no contact games and activities will be allowed. The entry and exit to the facility will be regulated and the agency will allot time slot for which advance booking will be required.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has also opened its three big gardens — Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park and Talkatora Garden. These parks will be open for fours hours in the morning from 7 am to 10 am and for three hours from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm. However, visitors can’t use open gym and hold yoga sessions or organise other activities.



“In compliance with the Central Government guidelines for easing lockdown, the has decided to open its sports complexes and Golf Courses from May 21 with restrictions and social distancing norms in view of Covid-19 pandemic,” said a senior official of the land-owning agency. The official said that person above 65 years of age, children below 10 years of age or visitors with co-morbidity and suffering from chronic disease wouldn’t be allowed.

Facilities that will be opened for members are tennis, badminton, table tennis, golf, shooting range, archery, walking and jogging Track. The timings for sports complexes will be from 8 am to 6 pm.

According to the statement issued by the DDA, users will need to carry their own accessories and must have Aarogya Setu App on their mobile, face mask and gloves.

“All members must carry their own pocket-size hand sanitizers. The temperature will be checked at the entrance. They should also have own water bottle and equipment. No locker, changing room, bathing or shower facility will be available,” he said.



All sports complexes and gold courses being maintained by DDA including NDMC gardens were closed since lockdown was imposed on March 24.