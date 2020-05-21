STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fire breaks out in office complex in west Delhi's Furniture Market area, four men rescued

One of the man who was saved by the fire personnel saidt hat he along with his colleagues were working in the office when they saw smoke coming out.

Published: 21st May 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four men were rescued from a fire that broke out at an office complex in west Delhi's Furniture Market area on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. The fire department said a call about the blaze was received at around 2 pm after which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Four people were in the office complex when the fire broke out. However, they were rescued on time by the fire personnel and the blaze was also brought under control, a senior fire officer said. Short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire, he said.

One of the man who was saved by the fire personnel saidt hat he along with his colleagues were working in the office when they saw smoke coming out. Suspecting it to be a case of short-circuit, we immediately switched off the main switch board, he said.

"By the time, we tried to leave the building, the smoke had engulfed the entire area so we rushed back to our office space. It was suffocating and we were finding it difficult to breathe," the man said. The four people took shelter near one of the windows and managed to escape after a team of Delhi Fire Service reached the spot, he said.

"We were looking for ropes to escape. But fire personnel arrived within 15 minutes and with the help of a ladder, they managed to rescue us," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Fire Service Furniture Market area Delhi fire Delhi office fire
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp