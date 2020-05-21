Fire breaks out in office complex in west Delhi's Furniture Market area, four men rescued

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four men were rescued from a fire that broke out at an office complex in west Delhi's Furniture Market area on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. The fire department said a call about the blaze was received at around 2 pm after which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Four people were in the office complex when the fire broke out. However, they were rescued on time by the fire personnel and the blaze was also brought under control, a senior fire officer said. Short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire, he said.

One of the man who was saved by the fire personnel saidt hat he along with his colleagues were working in the office when they saw smoke coming out. Suspecting it to be a case of short-circuit, we immediately switched off the main switch board, he said.

"By the time, we tried to leave the building, the smoke had engulfed the entire area so we rushed back to our office space. It was suffocating and we were finding it difficult to breathe," the man said. The four people took shelter near one of the windows and managed to escape after a team of Delhi Fire Service reached the spot, he said.

"We were looking for ropes to escape. But fire personnel arrived within 15 minutes and with the help of a ladder, they managed to rescue us," he said.