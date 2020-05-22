STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No hotel quarantine: Delhi doctors protest order to withdraw special quarantine facility

The Delhi government followed suit and decided to withdraw the special quarantine facilities and hospitals got orders on May 18. 

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Medical staff of state- and centrally-run hospitals in Delhi have decided to hold a symbolic protest on Friday to protest against the government’s decision to withdraw hotel quarantine facility and COVID testing of healthcare workers. They will wear a black ribbon at work, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) decided.

As per a Central government order of May 15, quarantine of healthcare workers serving in COVID areas is no longer mandatory. FORDA president Dr Shivaji Dev Barman said despite writing to the Union Health Ministry to reconsider the decision, there had been no response from the authorities.

The Delhi government followed suit and decided to withdraw the special quarantine facilities and hospitals got orders on May 18. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, whose doctors were provided quarantine accommodations at Hotel Lalit, issued an order on May 20 which stated, “Regular quarantine of healthcare workers after performing duty in Covid-19 areas is not warranted. Hence, all categories of staff on quarantine are directed to vacate the hospital provided accommodations in hotels/dharamshalas latest by 12 noon by May 21.”The government had on March 29 said doctors treating coronavirus patients at LNJP and GBP hospitals would be accommodated at a private hotel on its expense.

In response to the LNJP directive, the resident doctors association (RDA) of the hospital wrote to the administration stating that the order was “inhuman” and came at a short notice. “It blatantly undermines the persistent effort put in by the corona warriors who provide treatment at the largest Covid-19 facility of Delhi government,” the letter said and added that the order “has further worsened the mental state of doctors on Covid-19 duty” who are already stressed due to huge load of severely ill corona patients.

After the protest, the order has been “put in abeyance” for a week, but the RDA has decided to go ahead with the protest. “Abeyance doesn’t mean the guidelines have changed. The Delhi government will not give quarantine to future posted doctors. We are against the guidelines,” said Dr Parv Mittal, president, LNJP RDA.

The Safdarjung hospital has also issued an order stating that the hospital will provide the facility of hotel quarantine for its healthcare workers till five days after Covid duty and the rest nine days of quarantine should be completed at home. Salaries will be deducted for overstaying in the hotel, it adds. “This order came today (Thursday). It will be implemented from May 23 on the new batch of Covid workers,” said an RDA member.

The RDA of Maulana Azad Medical College and associated hospitals wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan against Delhi government’s order for vacating the quarantine facilities.In the letter, the RDA cited the government order stating that doctors residing in Hotel Lalit have to vacate the rooms. “This order is inhuman and undermines the persistent effort put in by the corona warriors providing treatment at the largest Covid facility of Delhi government,” the association said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi doctors protest coronavirus COVID 19 Hotel quarantine facility FORDA
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp