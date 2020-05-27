Kejriwal wants people in Delhi to get treated in private hospitals: Tiwari

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of cheating the people of Delhi. He said Kejriwal wants people to get treatment in private hospitals, which are charging a hefty sum in the name of treatment for coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference through video conferencing, Tiwari alleged that there is a huge shortage of beds in Delhi's hospitals, but the Chief Minister is lying that there are 30,000 beds. Tiwari said that there are only 3,150 beds in Delhi's hospitals.

The Delhi BJP chief alleged that the Kejriwal government has failed to control the spread of coronavirus in Delhi. Patients are not getting beds in hospitals, he said.

Giving the example of Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Tiwari said that patients are waiting for beds for 15-16 hours on the streets, while the Chief Minister is claiming that 2,500 beds are lying vacant in government hospitals.

Manoj Tiwari alleged that the Chief Minister is asking people to get treatment in private hospitals, which are charging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in the name of Covid-19 treatment.

Tiwari said that earlier Kejriwal hid the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Delhi, and is now presenting wrong figures about the hospital beds.

Also present at the press conference was Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. He said the Delhi government has a quota of beds reserved even in private hospitals. In such a situation, the poor people should get treatment in these hospitals, he said.

Bidhuri appealed to the Chief Minister to come out and see for himself the sufferings of the people.