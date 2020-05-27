STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal wants people in Delhi to get treated in private hospitals: Tiwari

The Delhi BJP chief alleged that the Kejriwal government has failed to control the spread of coronavirus in Delhi. Patients are not getting beds in hospitals, he said.

Published: 27th May 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP and Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of cheating the people of Delhi. He said Kejriwal wants people to get treatment in private hospitals, which are charging a hefty sum in the name of treatment for coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference through video conferencing, Tiwari alleged that there is a huge shortage of beds in Delhi's hospitals, but the Chief Minister is lying that there are 30,000 beds. Tiwari said that there are only 3,150 beds in Delhi's hospitals.

The Delhi BJP chief alleged that the Kejriwal government has failed to control the spread of coronavirus in Delhi. Patients are not getting beds in hospitals, he said.

Giving the example of Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Tiwari said that patients are waiting for beds for 15-16 hours on the streets, while the Chief Minister is claiming that 2,500 beds are lying vacant in government hospitals.

Manoj Tiwari alleged that the Chief Minister is asking people to get treatment in private hospitals, which are charging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in the name of Covid-19 treatment.

Tiwari said that earlier Kejriwal hid the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Delhi, and is now presenting wrong figures about the hospital beds.

Also present at the press conference was Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. He said the Delhi government has a quota of beds reserved even in private hospitals. In such a situation, the poor people should get treatment in these hospitals, he said.

Bidhuri appealed to the Chief Minister to come out and see for himself the sufferings of the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp