STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC allows shifting of Markaz attendee foreigners from quarantine centres to alternate accommodation

The high court was also informed that 47 charge sheets have been filed against the foreign nationals as of now in the trial court.

Published: 28th May 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tablighi Jamaat, coronavirus

Police personnel stands guard at the Quarantine facility Centre at Dwarka sector 16 for Nizamuddin Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed shifting of 955 foreign nationals, who had participated in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event, from institutional quarantine to an alternate place of accommodation.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, disposed of two petitions filed by various foreign nationals and said all of them will be shifted from government's quarantine centers to nine designated places in the national capital as suggested by them.

The high court's order came after the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police did not object to the suggestion of petitioners' counsel for shifting the foreigners to alternate accommodation and that the financial burden will be borne by the community, Tablighi Jamaat.

The high court had earlier sought response of the authorities on a plea seeking release of 916 foreign nationals, who had participated in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event and are held in institutional quarantine since March 30 despite being tested negative for COVID-19.

Later, another similar petition was filed by various other foreign nationals.

The Revenue Department, in a status report filed through Delhi government standing counsel Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, gave its no objection for shifting the foreign nationals.

Similarly, Delhi Police and Centre also verbally recorded their no objection for it.

The high court was also informed that 47 charge sheets have been filed against the foreign nationals as of now in the trial court.

Senior advocate Rebecca John and lawyer Ashima Mandla, appearing for the petitioners, had sought that all foreign nationals who have been tested negative for COVID-19 and are in quarantine be released and sent to alternate places of accommodation and submitted the list.

The Delhi Police had earlier told the high court that it had neither arrested nor detained anyone in the case lodged against members of Tablighi Jamaat for participating in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The petitions had challenged a May 9 order of Delhi government's Department of Revenue which had directed for handing over of 567 foreign nationals, presently held in institutional quarantine, to the custody of Delhi Police after being tested negative for the virus.

The petitioners had said the order is ultra vires to the right to equality before law and right to life and liberty.

The plea said FIRs were lodged by the Delhi Police in relation to the Markaz congregation against unknown persons.

It said the Delhi government's Revenue Department's order directing for handling over custody of 567 foreign nationals under institutional quarantine to the custody of the Delhi Police, upon being tested negative for Covid-19, is prima facie illegal and untenable in law.

After being exposed to a large gathering in March amid the COVID-19 or coronavirus lockdown many members of Tablighi Jamaat from Markaz Hazrat Nizamuddin were taken out by the authorities and lodged in different quarantine centres in Delhi.

Some of them were sent to the centres a few days later after being detained from various mosques.

In April, COVID-19 cases in Delhi spiked after hundreds of many Tablighi Jamaat members, who had attended a large congregation in Nizamuddin, tested positive.

The other members were directly taken to quarantine centres to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nizamuddin Markaz Delhi High Court quarantine foreign nationals
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp