STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Dilkash Dilli': Delhi Police video violates safety protocol, says ASI

On Wednesday, Delhi Police tweeted a two-minute-long video titled ‘Dilkash Dilli’ which features compilation of clips of prominent tourist attractions filmed with the help of drones.

Published: 28th May 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

According to the officials, drone photography of heritage structures and monuments is prohibited especially the Red Fort

According to the officials, drone photography of heritage structures and monuments is prohibited especially the Red Fort. (File Photo)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aerial images and videos of Red Fort and Qutub Minar, posted by Delhi Police on social media, have raised hackles of Archeological Survey of India officials.

According to the officials, drone photography of heritage structures and monuments is prohibited especially the Red Fort, which serves as the venue for Independence Day celebration attended by the Prime Minister, cabinet ministers, senior political leaders and other dignitaries.

An ASI official said that the police shot videos and took photographs of the heritage sites and later uploaded them on social media, which might pose a threat to the protected structures like Red Fort and Qutub Minar, which come under ‘no flying zone’.

“From a security point of view, drone photography is not allowed at ASI protected buildings. As Red Fort falls under sensitive zone, posting its aerial images online is not advisable. It shouldn’t have been done by a government agency as making those images public is against the security protocol. It gives room for security lapse,” said the official requesting anonymity.

The officials said the higher authorities had already been informed about the matter but no action has been taken yet. Besides photos of Purana Qila and Tughlakabad Fort, Delhi Police posted drone images and 10- second-long clips of Red Fort and Qutb Minar, taken during lockdown, with hashtag ‘DilKiPolice’ on twitter earlier this month.  

On Wednesday, Delhi Police tweeted a two-minute-long video titled ‘Dilkash Dilli’ which features compilation of clips of prominent tourist attractions — Safdarjung Tomb, Humayun’s Tomb, Jama Masjid, and Parliament House — filmed with the help of drones.

“We don’t grant permission for drone photography to anyone. The ASI is not aware whether the police had permission from Union Home Ministry which is mandatory for this purpose,” said another ASI official.

However, former regional director of ASI KK Muhammed said that police don’t require permission for videography or photoshoot during unprecedented emergency situation like coronavirus lockdown and moreover drone photography doesn’t harm protected structures.

Delhi Police Public Relation Officer Mandeep Singh Randhawa said no complaint had been filed in the matter. “We have received no objection from the ASI yet. And the images and videos were taken from outside,” he said.

‘Against protocol’

As Red Fort falls under sensitive zone, posting its aerial images online is not advisable. “Making those images or videos public is against the security protocol. It gives room for security lapse,” said an ASI official.

(With inputs from Gayathri Mani)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police Archeological Survey of India ASI
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp