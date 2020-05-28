STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NHAI to undertake survey for repair work on highways ahead of monsoon

Regional Officers of NHAI have been delegated sufficient financial powers to take quick decisions regarding maintenance activities.

A view of a deserted national highway during the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown in New Delhi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday directed all its regional officers (RO) to undertake maintenance of the National Highways on top priority-basis considering ensuing monsoon season.

As per the guidelines issued by the highway body, project directors (PD)will make assessment of the condition of highways,  drones and other technology at hand will be used for identification of various highway distress like depression, rutting, cracking and then plan rectification measures.

The aim is to facilitate timely action and keep the highway stretches traffic-worthy ahead of the monsoon season i.e. latest by June 30, 2020, according to the highway authority. NHAI has issued new policy guidelines to help its ROs/ PDs plan and prioritise better, and then expedite the process of
highway maintenance in the desired manner. The target is to ensure thorough planning of the requisite activities and the implementation of the same in a time-bound manner.

Regional Officers of NHAI have been delegated sufficient financial powers to take quick decisions regarding maintenance activities.

“All field officers have been directed to adhere to the timelines, regularly monitor the progress of maintenance work and keep reporting the same to the Authority at regular intervals. NHAI HQ will be monitoring the progress closely through its Project Management Software-Data Lake where pictures of before and after repair works would be uploaded, apart from other repair-related information. NHAI is committed to provide safe and smooth drive to commuters on national highways,” said the statement from the highway authority.

