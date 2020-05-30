STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dermatologiost Dr B L Jangid demystifies skincare 

Dermatologiost Dr B L Jangid is very particular about night time routine, which he says is must for healthy and glowing skin.

Dermatologist Dr BL Jangid and Lalita Arya, Vice-President, Dermapuritys

Dermatologist Dr BL Jangid and Lalita Arya, Vice-President, Dermapuritys

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

The extreme heat, the compulsion to wear face masks, and the constant work from home routine (with long hours of being exposed to the blue light from the computer screen), are detrimental to your skin. How do you have the skin that radiates with health is a huge question before everyone these days, no matter whether the routine involves travel to office in masks and caps or work from home.

The primary requisite for a healthy skin is maintaining a good CTM (cleansing, toning and moisturising) routine, say cosmetologists, adding that products must be chosen as per the skin type. “One must wash the face twice a day, morning and night. Neither underwashing nor overwashing is recommended,” says Dermatologist Lalita Arya, Vice-President, Dermapuritys. “And whether you are home or going out, it is important to apply both moisturiser and sun screen lotion,” she adds.

“The UV rays of the sun as and the blue light form the computer screen both damage the skin, hence both these products are important,” says Cosmetologist Priya Bhandari, DGM-Training, Skeyndor India. “But before you apply moisturiser, toner is a must as it balances the ph of the skin and tightens the pores. This is particularly important for oily skin which has big pores. Prefer toner without the alcohol content,” she says.

Both Arya and Bhandari say that one must not wash the face with soap as soaps invariably contain detergent, which makes the delicate face skin dry, may be not immediately but surely. “People have this misconception that those with acne must wash face with soap, but the fact is soap will make the acne prone skin dry causing greater secretion of oil leading to acne,” says Arya.

Dermatologiost Dr B L Jangid is very particular about night time routine, which he says is must for healthy and glowing skin. “Night time routine not only allows your skin to clean up everything before going to bed but it also provides rest to the skin and gives it time to repair itself,” he says adding that the process of night time routine is different for different age groups.

“Younger people should have more anti-oxidants like Vitamin C in their skin creams as well as diet to help repair their skin, while those above 30, should additionally have Vitamin E as well, both in creams and diet,” he adds.“Those in their forties should be more careful towards their skin as the process of aging has also set in. Vitamin A helps them,” says Dr Jangid.

Face mask plays spoilsport

Regular use of face mask can injure the skin due to sweating and friction, more so if you are wearing makeup. So put aside your makeup kit for now as wearing a mask over makeup can result in occlusion of oil pores and glands, potentially making breakouts worse, say dermatologists.But then masks are essential. so, go in for the ones made with soft cotton. “The sweat underneath the masks causes friction leading to pressure on the cheeks and nose. Skin tearing can also occur which can lead to potential infection,’ says Dr Jangid.

“Further, before putting on and putting off the mask, wash your hands properly.After removing the mask, wash your face with extra-gentle cleanser. A foaming cleanser can remove oil more effectively,” he adds.

Tips to keep in mind

Those with oily skin, opt for gel-based products. Those with dry skin, opt for cream-based products. Avoid sweets and junk food, as these increase the activity of oil glands.

Vitamin C and retinols are good for acne-prone skin.

Milk is quite toxic for acne-prone skin.

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated. Hydrated skin doesn’t produce much oil. Dull skin is a sign of dehydration. However, if this persists even after regular water intake, then do a thyroid and BP check.

dermatologist skincare
