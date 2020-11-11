STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No Chhath puja at public places in Delhi due to COVID-19: DDMA 

The Chhath Puja is celebrated in Delhi in a big way by the natives of Bihar and eastern UP.

Published: 11th November 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Chhath Puja row

Devotees perform prayers during Chhath Puja in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the national capital witnesses an unprecedented surge in the coronavirus infections, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has instructed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja this year is not performed at public places, river banks and temples in the city.

After reviewing the situation and frequent surge in the daily count of Covid cases, the DDMA has decided not to grant permission for the public celebrations. The Chhath Puja celebrations will start on the evening of November 20 and continue till the next morning.

An order issued by chief secretary and DDMA executive committee chairman Vijay Dev on Tuesday, the authority has advised citizens to observe the festival at home.

“It has been decided that Chhath Pooja celebrations in the month of November 2020 may not be allowed in public places and people may be advised to celebrate the festival at their home only,” the order stated. Till Tuesday, 4,51,382 Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi with the average daily count this week hovering around 7,000-mark.

The order has also directed all local authorities — district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) for strict compliance. It also asked them to inform field functionaries about the restrictions on the public celebrations on the occasion of Chhath.

It said concerned authorities and officials would convene meetings with religious and community leaders to encourage pilgrims and citizens to observe the festivities associated with puja at home.

“It is also directed that DMs and district DCsP shall convene meetings with religious and community leaders and Chhath Puja samitis before the festival to get their cooperation to maintain law and order and harmony and also to sanitize public for compliance of guidelines, instructions issued for combating Covid-19 by the government of India from time to time,” said the order.

‘Third peak may subside soon’

The duration of the third peak of the spread of Covid-19 in Delhi is longer than those of the previous peaks but it may subside in the next few days, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. He asserted that the government has significantly ramped up testing by nearly three times on an average per day compared to the number of tests conducted when the second peak had hit around September 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chhath puja DDMA COVID 19 in Delhi
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp