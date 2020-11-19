Delhi Transport Corporation flags off 20 vehicles to ensure women safety

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to create a safe and secure enivroment for woman passengers travelling in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), and cluster busess, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated the operation of 20 vans for enforcement of women’s safety in buses stationed/patrolling in 20 crucial locations.

These 20 vehicles will be operated by special enforcement teams and will conduct checks on buses plying across the city, bus depots, terminals and bus-queue shelters. Besides, DTC has also deployed a significant number of female marshals to ensure the safety of women and children.

“Women safety especially while travelling through public transport is a major concern these days. To further strengthen its enforcement mechanism as well as women safety initiatives, DTC is deploying special enforcement teams who would be conducting checks in the buses plying on various routes, at the terminals and bus queue shelters,” said a DTC official.

These vans have been provided to DTC under Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL). Apart from this, DTC buses are also equipped with CCTV, GPS and panic buttons.

In case of emergency, whenever a panic button is hit, a signal would be sent to Command and Control Centre (CCC) which will be further conveyed to nearby traffic police, ambulance and fire services etc. as the case may be and also to the Depot Control Room, added the DTC official.

Upon getting the alert, the Depot Control Room will immediately depute the nearest van to the spot through Regional Control Room. The traffic inspector and Marshal deputed on the Eeco van will then take suitable action upon reaching the spot.