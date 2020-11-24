STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BSES donates three advanced life support ambulances to Delhi government

The ambulances are equipped with ventilators, oxygen, automated defibrillators, multipara monitors, femoral doppler, and emergency medicines. 

Published: 24th November 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

These will be attached to the government’s CATS Ambulance Services.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three advanced life support (ALS) ambulances were handed over to three biggest government facilities—Guru Teg Bahagur (GTB) hospital, Gobind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital and Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hospital on Monday. 

The services of these ambulances equipped with advanced technology will be available free of cost to the city residents suffering serious medical conditions such as heart attacks, respiratory problems, head injuries, fire injuries, and complications in childbirth cases. 

The ambulances are equipped with ventilators, oxygen, automated defibrillators, multipara monitors, femoral doppler, and emergency medicines. Victims of road accidents will also be ferried to the hospitals. 

The newly inducted medically equipped vehicles, along with 50 sanitiser machines and temperature scanner machines, were donated by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) under its corporate social responsibility CSR) programme.

BYPL’s chief executive officer (CEO) PR Kumar handed over the keys of the ambulances to Health Minister Satyendar Jain at a ceremony on Monday. Speaking at the occasion, Jain said that 50 high-quality hand sanitisers and temperature monitors received from BSES would be used in Mohalla Clinics. 

Over the next-few days, three more life support ambulances will be handed-over to the Delhi Government by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), said its CEO Amal Sinha for the use of Covid patients in south and west Delhi. 

These will be attached to the government’s CATS Ambulance Services. BRPL promoted self help groups are also stitching affordable masks and a lot of 1500 such masks were handed over to district magistrate (DM) in west Delhi. 

“Complimenting the efforts of the government, BSES discoms have been playing their part in the fight against Covid. Dry food rations, Hygiene kits and masks have been provided to the needy. Infact, over the past few months, over two lakh gloves, two lakh masks, over 20,000 hygiene kits, and 60,00 PPE kits have been provided by the discoms,” said a spokesperson of BSES.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSES AAP
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp