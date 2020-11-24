BSES donates three advanced life support ambulances to Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three advanced life support (ALS) ambulances were handed over to three biggest government facilities—Guru Teg Bahagur (GTB) hospital, Gobind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital and Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hospital on Monday.

The services of these ambulances equipped with advanced technology will be available free of cost to the city residents suffering serious medical conditions such as heart attacks, respiratory problems, head injuries, fire injuries, and complications in childbirth cases.

The ambulances are equipped with ventilators, oxygen, automated defibrillators, multipara monitors, femoral doppler, and emergency medicines. Victims of road accidents will also be ferried to the hospitals.

The newly inducted medically equipped vehicles, along with 50 sanitiser machines and temperature scanner machines, were donated by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) under its corporate social responsibility CSR) programme.

BYPL’s chief executive officer (CEO) PR Kumar handed over the keys of the ambulances to Health Minister Satyendar Jain at a ceremony on Monday. Speaking at the occasion, Jain said that 50 high-quality hand sanitisers and temperature monitors received from BSES would be used in Mohalla Clinics.

Over the next-few days, three more life support ambulances will be handed-over to the Delhi Government by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), said its CEO Amal Sinha for the use of Covid patients in south and west Delhi.

These will be attached to the government’s CATS Ambulance Services. BRPL promoted self help groups are also stitching affordable masks and a lot of 1500 such masks were handed over to district magistrate (DM) in west Delhi.

“Complimenting the efforts of the government, BSES discoms have been playing their part in the fight against Covid. Dry food rations, Hygiene kits and masks have been provided to the needy. Infact, over the past few months, over two lakh gloves, two lakh masks, over 20,000 hygiene kits, and 60,00 PPE kits have been provided by the discoms,” said a spokesperson of BSES.