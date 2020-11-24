STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Consider paying one month’s salary, Delhi High Court tells Air India

Justice Navin Chawla asked the counsel for national carrier Air India to take instructions on paying one month’s salary’to the contractual pilots, who number around 61.

Published: 24th November 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Air India (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked Air India to consider paying at least one month’s salary’to its pilots, engaged on contractual basis, whose services were suspended in April and later terminated in August, saying that employees cannot be left to hang high and dry.

Justice Navin Chawla asked the counsel for national carrier Air India to take instructions on paying one month’s salary’to the contractual pilots, who number around 61. The services of these pilots were terminated in August.

The court also asked the airline to hear out the grievances of the pilots, who were engaged’on contract after they superannuated, and to see whether something, like a “golden handshake”, can be done for them.
With the suggestions, the court listed the matter for hearing on December 16. 

The court was hearing two pleas moved on behalf of the terminated contractual pilots who have sought quashing of the April 2 order suspending their services and the subsequent order of August 7 by which they were all terminated.

The pilots, represented by advocates Lalit Bhardwaj, Krishan Gopal and Jatin Anand Dwivedi, have sought a direction to AI to restore their contractual engagements or pay them salaries along with flying allowances with effect from April 1 till their licenses are restored to current ratings.

Air India, defending its decision, told the court that after lockdown’90 per cent of its regular pilots are sitting at home as most of its fleet has been grounded and added that it was suffering huge losses of `1,300 crore each month.

It also said that contractual obligations cannot be sought to be enforced by way of a writ petition and a civil suit has to be filed. The court, during the hearing, asked the airline why it did not terminate the pilots in April itself if it could not afford to employ any more pilots after the lockdown.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Delhi High Court
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp