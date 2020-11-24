STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CPWD adopts dry, non-polluting construction technology

Dry construction technology uses less water, involves light gauge steel frames for the construction of interior and exterior walls, ceilings, floors and replaces bricks and cement concrete.

Published: 24th November 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

The construction work is expected to be completed by March 2021.

The construction work is expected to be completed by March 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has adopted a non-polluting, dry construction and environment-friendly technology for building two major office blocks at KG Marg and Africa Avenue in the national capital.

Their construction began in August this year and is expected to be completed by March next year. 

The CPWD move comes as the government has recognized dust pollution mainly originating from construction sites as one of the major contributors to the city’s air pollution.

The two major office buildings spread across 49,000sq m and 44,000 sq m will be the first large-scale structures to be built under the non-polluting dry construction technology. The work will be completed in seven months, while the conventional buildings take at least two years to complete.

Dry construction technology uses less water, involves light gauge steel frames (LGSF) for the construction of interior and exterior walls, ceilings, floors and replaces bricks and cement concrete.

“The foundation consists of reinforced cement concrete with crystalline admixture and zinc cathodic protection system to reduce porosity of concrete and corrosion of reinforcement bars, thus increasing its durability. The pre-engineered components consist of structural steel columns and beams of grade steel plates. Only nuts and bolts are used for erection of steel structural frames, and no welding is required at site,” said VK Jaiswal, Director General (DG), CPWD.

He said the LGSF used for external and internal walls will be covered with cement fibre boards on the outer side of external walls. 

“The cement fibre boards coupled with gypsum boards are used for interiors. Rock wool is filled in LGSF sections for thermal insulation. No water is required for curing of any concrete or cement plaster work,” said the official.

He said during the process, dust is not generated, making the construction environment friendly. 

To increase the fire resistance of the structure, vermiculite cement plaster is done on the structural steel members. This plaster doesn’t need curing. 

Overall, the dry construction technology forms about 80% of the total work. Energy and water efficiency besides other environment-friendly practices have been adopted to make the buildings green.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp