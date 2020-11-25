Jamia professor Imran Ali joins global list of Highly Cited Researchers 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia professor, Imran Ali, from the Department of Chemistry has secured a place in the Global list of Highly Cited Researchers (HCR) 2020 released by the USA’s Web of Science, Clarivate every year.

The HCR 2020 “who’s who” list includes 6,167 researchers from 60 different countries. The list includes 26 Nobel laureates, including three announced this year. It identifies researchers who demonstrated significant influence in their chosen field or fields through the publication of multiple highly cited papers during the last decade.

Their names are drawn from the publications that rank in the top one per cent by citations for field and publication year in the Web of Science citation index, said Jamia officials.

Recently, Professor Ali was chosen as the number one scientist in India and 24th in the World in the field of Analytical Chemistry by a group of scientists from the University of Stanford, USA.

As per the officials, Ali has Google citations of 25,500, 82 h-index and 260 i10-index.

“He has a high scientific profile and an excellent international reputation. His primary research goals are multidisciplinary with main emphasis on Environmental, Analytical, Organic and Water Chemistry.

His specific research includes water treatment, water quality, development of anti-cancer and chiral drugs, pharmaceutical and xenobiotics analysis by chromatography and capillary electrophoresis,” said the officials.

​He has published more than 450 publications including books and research papers.