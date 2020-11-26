STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's highest multi-level automatic parking comes up at Green Park Metro Station

The state-of-the-art 17-storyed multi-level automatic parking at Green Park Metro station was inaugurated on Wednesday. 

Published: 26th November 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The state-of-the-art 17-storyed multi-level automatic parking at Green Park Metro station was inaugurated on Wednesday. The first-of-its-kind facility in the national capital comprises four 39.5 metre high towers, where 136 cars including 32 SUVs can be parked. Built on an 878 square metre (sqm) plot, the project cost is Rs 18.20 crore.

The parking was thrown open for the public at a digital ceremony by union power minister RK Singh which was also attended by Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, South Delhi Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and south Delhi mayor Anamika Mithilesh.  

The parking is equipped with an automated ticket dispenser with boom barrier at entry and exit of the parking. The parking charge is Rs 20 per hour and Rs 100 for 24 hours. One can also purchase a monthly day pass for Rs 1 200 day pass and will need to pay Rs 2,000 day and night monthly pass monthly. The retrieval time of the vehicle is 150 seconds.

 Speaking on the occasion, Singh congratulated the Municipal Corporation for selecting the most feasible new age parking system to overcome the parking woes in and around the Green Park. He also offered to provide expertise, consultancy and help from his ministry to boost innovative actions in future. He said that the projects would go a long way in accelerating the pace of development in the city and providing facilities to its citizens.

Baijal said that vertical parking is most appropriate in the congested markets and populated colonies as it requires just 1.50 sqm space to park a car in comparison to 30 sqm required in conventional parking.  Bharti said that the Tower parking project at Green Park is another initiative to develop useful property over a limited sized plot. 

Each 39.50m-tall tower has 17 floors, which can accommodate 34 cars — 17 cars on either side of the car lift. Eight SUVs can be parked in each tower from first to 4th level and 26 sedans from 5th to 17th level. The parking also has power back up and fire fighting system with sprinklers at each level of the towers.

First-of-its-kind in the city 
The first-of-its-kind facility in the national capital comprises four 39.5 metre high towers, where 136 cars including 32 SUVs can be parked. Built on an 878 sqm plot, the project cost is Rs 18.20 crore. The parking charge is Rs 20 per hour and Rs 100 for 24 hours. It has power back up, fire fighting system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
automatic parking Green Park Metro
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp