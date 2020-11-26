Delhi's highest multi-level automatic parking comes up at Green Park Metro Station

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state-of-the-art 17-storyed multi-level automatic parking at Green Park Metro station was inaugurated on Wednesday. The first-of-its-kind facility in the national capital comprises four 39.5 metre high towers, where 136 cars including 32 SUVs can be parked. Built on an 878 square metre (sqm) plot, the project cost is Rs 18.20 crore.

The parking was thrown open for the public at a digital ceremony by union power minister RK Singh which was also attended by Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, South Delhi Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and south Delhi mayor Anamika Mithilesh.

The parking is equipped with an automated ticket dispenser with boom barrier at entry and exit of the parking. The parking charge is Rs 20 per hour and Rs 100 for 24 hours. One can also purchase a monthly day pass for Rs 1 200 day pass and will need to pay Rs 2,000 day and night monthly pass monthly. The retrieval time of the vehicle is 150 seconds.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh congratulated the Municipal Corporation for selecting the most feasible new age parking system to overcome the parking woes in and around the Green Park. He also offered to provide expertise, consultancy and help from his ministry to boost innovative actions in future. He said that the projects would go a long way in accelerating the pace of development in the city and providing facilities to its citizens.

Baijal said that vertical parking is most appropriate in the congested markets and populated colonies as it requires just 1.50 sqm space to park a car in comparison to 30 sqm required in conventional parking. Bharti said that the Tower parking project at Green Park is another initiative to develop useful property over a limited sized plot.

Each 39.50m-tall tower has 17 floors, which can accommodate 34 cars — 17 cars on either side of the car lift. Eight SUVs can be parked in each tower from first to 4th level and 26 sedans from 5th to 17th level. The parking also has power back up and fire fighting system with sprinklers at each level of the towers.

