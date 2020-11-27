STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Behavioural change achieved on hygiene, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The fourth edition of the India Sanitation Coalition-FICCI Sanitation Awards and India Sanitation
Conclave focussed on hygiene and sanitation.

Published: 27th November 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The country has made significant progress when it came to achieving behavioural change related to sanitation, said Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who was speaking at the India Sanitation Conclave on Thursday.

The fourth edition of the India Sanitation Coalition- FICCI Sanitation Awards and India Sanitation Conclave focussed on hygiene and sanitation with the theme being ‘Getting India Back to Work’.

“At one point, it was considered uncivil to talk about sanitation. Now, blockbuster movies are being made on sanitation. There has been unprecedented success in terms of achieving behavioural change. States have been given circular on faecal sludge management,” said Shekhawat.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said, “The expertise and resources of the private sector must be leveraged for solid and liquid waste management services. The intent is to focus on and promote scalable and commercially viable solutions to make the sanitation economy attractive for private businesses. Multiple avenues need to be identified.”

Arun Baroka, additional secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, said there is a need to continue to promote the use of toilets.

Experts said safely managed services were essential for preventing and protecting human health during infectious disease outbreaks, including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic at a webinar on postpandemic preparedness. It is important to understand links between diseases, said Pankaj Bhardwaj, professor, Department of Community Medicine, AIIMS, Jodhpur.

“From the point of public health, two areas need to be invested in - behavioural change and providing an enabling environment. People will change, will adopt behaviour but the most important point is to provide that environment. Covid-19 has provided an important lesson - that one can be safe when others can be safe. Each citizen needs access to WASH services,” said Bhardwaj.

Good hygiene and sanitation key

The fourth edition of the India Sanitation Coalition-FICCI Sanitation Awards and India Sanitation
Conclave focused on hygiene and sanitation.

Experts said safelymanaged services were essential for preventing and protecting human health during infectious disease outbreaks, including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic at a webinar on post-pandemic preparedness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Union Minister of Jal Shakti
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp