STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

FitApes: 90-day recovery plan for Covid-19 survivors

All the survivors will be guided by certified and trained fitness experts and nutritionists so as to expedite the recovery process. 

Published: 27th November 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

FitApes CEO DP Vishwakarma

FitApes CEO DP Vishwakarma

By Express News Service

Ghaziabad-based health and fitness platform, FitApes, has launched of a free immunity booster plan and consultation for COVID-19 survivors. 

All the survivors will be guided by certified and trained fitness experts and nutritionists so as to expedite the recovery process. 

The 90-day plan begins with a complete fitness assessment and ends with a ‘certificate of transformation’. To register, the Covid survivor has to log in at fitapes. in and fill the form. 

Within 24 hours, the customer support will connect with the survivor and assign them with a training expert and a plan for the next 90 days, which includes a planned diet, a light workout, and a few memory exercises.

Over 1M people across the globe have fallen prey to the deadly virus, and the mortality rate, which stands at two per cent, is a matter of grave concern. 

“We are motivated to keep people healthy, while they stay indoors,” says FitApes CEO DP Vishwakarma, adding that “certified trainers and nutritionists have been roped in to provide guidance under the certified immunity booster plan which is free for all Covid-19 survivors”.

DETAILS

To register, the Covid survivor has to fill a form at fitapes.in and shortly the customer support will connect them to an expert.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Survivors COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp