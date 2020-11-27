FitApes: 90-day recovery plan for Covid-19 survivors

By Express News Service

Ghaziabad-based health and fitness platform, FitApes, has launched of a free immunity booster plan and consultation for COVID-19 survivors.

All the survivors will be guided by certified and trained fitness experts and nutritionists so as to expedite the recovery process.

The 90-day plan begins with a complete fitness assessment and ends with a ‘certificate of transformation’. To register, the Covid survivor has to log in at fitapes. in and fill the form.

Within 24 hours, the customer support will connect with the survivor and assign them with a training expert and a plan for the next 90 days, which includes a planned diet, a light workout, and a few memory exercises.

Over 1M people across the globe have fallen prey to the deadly virus, and the mortality rate, which stands at two per cent, is a matter of grave concern.

“We are motivated to keep people healthy, while they stay indoors,” says FitApes CEO DP Vishwakarma, adding that “certified trainers and nutritionists have been roped in to provide guidance under the certified immunity booster plan which is free for all Covid-19 survivors”.

