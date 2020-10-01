Hathras gang-rape: 182 booked for protests against UP government in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The death of the 19-year-old girl, who succumbed to her injuries two weeks after being brutally gangraped in Hathras, sparked widespread protests in the national capital.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained and booked around 182 protestors including political leaders, activists and students from various organisations and universities.

The Congress, Left parties, students from the Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University, members of AIPWA, NSUI and AISA and Bhim Army staged protests seeking harsh punishment for the accused. Holding placards, they raised slogans and demanded the resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

“Police illegally cremated her despite her family wanting to do the last rites. This shows how Dalits are treated and how institutional discrimination against Dalits in UP is,” an AISA activist said.

“The case must be fast tracked and justice ensured to the victim. UP has become the national capital for violence against women and Dalits.” said AISA Delhi State Secretary Prasenjeet Kumar.

The protesting women students and activists alleged that the police illegally detained them after 6pm and they were taken to the Mandir Marg Police Station.

“It was a peaceful protest at India Gate but the police brutally assaulted and detained us. The protesters were attacked, women members harassed and taken into custody,” said a DU student.

ALSO WATCH: